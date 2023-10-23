I am not the problem – Hearts coach blames lack of quality strikers, wingers in Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach Martinus Hendrikus Wilhelmus Koopman says he is not the cause of the club’s current woes but blames the general lack of good strikers and wingers in Ghana.

The Phobians are currently in the relegation zone, having accumulated five points from a possible 15 and scoring just one goal thus far.

Their recent goalless draw with FC Sarmartex 1996 in Accra has led to a wide range of criticism from football fans who slammed the coach for his tactics.

But according to the Dutch trainer, he was not the problem, as their inability to score more goals emanated from the lack of quality strikers and wingers in Ghana.

“I am also not happy with the results. It is a process with a new team, and it takes more time. We played very well, not badly. For the fans, I know they are upset, and I hope next game I can give them three points.

“I am not the problem. The fans must understand what the bigger problem is in Ghanaian football. There are no quality strikers and wingers, but journalists don’t talk about that, but I believe many clubs face that problem,” he said in a post-match interview.

He also urged fans and other stakeholders to look deeper into the problem of Ghanaian football, as these problems are also common in our youth system.

Koopman stated that he was not worried about losing his job but would continue to work with the players to achieve positive results in subsequent matches.

Accra Hearts of Oak will face Bibiani Gold Stars in their next Premier League encounter.

Source: GNA