CSO against Ghana Card as sole document in voter registration

Community Focus Foundation (CFF), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has kicked against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) proposal to make the Ghana Card the sole document for voter registration.

According to the Group, a review of the existing Constitutional Instrument (C.I) by the EC to use Ghana Card as the only document would disenfranchise millions of prospective voters, who for no fault of theirs, were unable to obtain the card.

Mr Richard Kasu, Executive Director of CFF, speaking at a press briefing in Accra, stated that the EC’s guarantor system during the just ended limited registration exercise had the highest patronage with 61.9 percent users.

On electoral integrity, the Group said appointing politically exposed individuals as officials of the EC could breed mistrust and asked the President to withdraw those appointments.

Mr Kasu asked the EC to take keen interest in its low public confidence and work to repair same for public trust ahead of the 2024 elections.

Source: GNA