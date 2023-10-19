Teacher in flooded area offers free classes for affected pupils at Mepe

Mr Adotey Collins Yeboah, a 24-year-old pupil teacher at Open Heaven Grace Academy at Mepe in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region is undertaking free tuition for some students.

The move, according to the JHS Three Mathematics Teacher, was to maintain the intellect and mental state of the students, who were hard-hit by the floods.

Mr Adotey, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, October 18 at the St Kizito Senior High School, a centre earmarked to host some affected victims in the area, said he equally lost all valuables to the floods.

He said the disturbing situation had compelled him to initiate measures to engage the affected students, who are camping at the base.

“I am teaching them Mathematics for now because we have nowhere to go. I have lost virtually everything in the floods because of the Akosombo Dam spillage.”

Mr Adotey however, reiterated his full commitment to engage more students who are seeking refuge at the centers.

“These are JHS three students for now. Let’s see how things will unfold,” he added.

Mr Ahorsu Borlor Amos, the Assembly member for Mepe, told the GNA the affected residents, who were residing at the various safe havens needed more support “to make living a bit bearable for them.”

He lamented the slow pace of assistance from donors and other well wishes.

Mr Ahorsu, however, expressed optimism that more philanthropic activities would be extended to the area soon.

Some affected victims, in an interaction with the GNA, complained of inadequate foodstuffs, water, proper place of convenience and other things.

All affected schools and some churches, including the New Covenant Apostolic Church in the area, have been submerged since the flood disaster, which they said had brought severe hardship to them.

Several individuals, organisations and government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have since visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Source: GNA