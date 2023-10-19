Mahama urges government to declare state of emergency in support of Volta River flood victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the government to declare a state of emergency in support of the Volta River flood victims.

In a statement, the former President said: “It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.

“I recommend to government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.”

Source: GNA