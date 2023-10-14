Chinese Embassy, GNA renew partnership; welcome new Director of Political Affairs 

The Embassy of China in Ghana and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) have deepened their partnership in news and information sharing.

This follows the announcement of a capacity building assistance package by Mr Lyu Mingzhao, the new Director of Political Affairs at the Chinese Embassy on Friday.

Mr Mingzhao was in GNA to introduce himself to the General Manager, Mr Albert Kofi Owusu.

The engagement underscores the growing cooperation between China and Ghana on one hand, and the Xinhua News Agency and the Ghana News Agency on the other.

Mr Mingzhao, accompanied by Mr Kwame Ren, the media Relations Manager of the Chinese Embassy, brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to his new role as Director of Political Affairs at the Embassy.

The partnership between the Chinese Embassy and the GNA is focused on information dissemination, enhancing cultural exchanges and fostering diplomatic ties between China and Ghana.

Over the years, the Chinese Embassy has provided technical support and capacity building for journalists of the Agency.

Mr Kwame Ren applauded the GNA for continuously maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

He said the GNA’s role in news dissemination was strategic as it provided accurate and balanced information to the public, enabling them to make informed decisions on national issues.

“The Chinese Embassy respects the freedom of the press and freedom of speech in Ghana. The Embassy recognises Ghana News Agency as an important media Organisation. GNA continues to report on China particularly in China/Africa cooperation,” the Media Relations Manager said.

Mr Ren said just like the GNA, the Xinhua News Agency continued to report on Africa, especially Ghana, to drive more investment to the country while boosting bilateral trade and commerce between Ghana and China.

Mr Mingzhao said the partnership between the Embassy and the Agency would witness an increased focus on information sharing, training and capacity building for journalists.

He said: “The Embassy really appreciates the Agency’s support over the years. Before I came to Ghana, I learnt about the country on the website of the Ghana News Agency.”

The partnership, he said, would enhance the bilateral relations between China and Ghana, with positive outcomes in various spheres, especially capacity building for journalists, and technical support for the Agency.

Mr Kofi Owusu expressed excitement about the renewed collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would be broadened, ensuring that accurate information on Ghana and China was shared to the public.

The General Manager said the Agency valued its relationship with the Xinhua News Agency, which recently invited the GNA to its Chinese Economic Information Service for the second conference of the Belt and Road Economic Information Platform, created to support the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He described the initiative as an “innovative and ambitious policy of the Chinese Government focused on investments and business opportunities for countries that are part of the BRI.”

Mr Owusu said the Agency would lead that project and report on business, economic and development opportunities for Chinese businesses in Ghana to drive economic growth.

Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage, the Director of Editorial of the GNA, said Ghana and China shared some common views and values about global issues, especially on our shared humanity and cooperation for human resources development.

“We hope that we can work together to emulate China, especially in championing Science and Technology advancement. We are excited about this cooperation, which we will implement in line with our Editorial Policy,” she said.

Source: GNA