Ghana hosts International Power Expo 2023  

Ghana continues to strengthen its energy transition agenda as it hosts one of the largest International Power and Energy Expo 2023 to promote adequate access to energy for all.

The exhibition, organised by BIG4SURE EVENTS FZCO based in UAE, under the auspices of Ministry of Energy Ghana and with the support of Ministry of Trade and Industry of Ghana, aims to address power and energy demand and supply issues, and to build and develop a robust power sector in the country.

This falls in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 7 established by the UN General Assembly in 2015, which calls for “affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” by 2030.

The three-day event, which started at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on October 11, is also in sync with the vision of the Government of Ghana to have a strong industrial support and infrastructure for export and job creation.

Key exhibitors include manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, and distributors of power electrical energy equipment for industrial, commercial, and domestic usage in the West African region.

Solar Panels, cables, electrical equipment, batteries, energy and electrical infrastructure, machines and components, switch gears, and many essential items in the sector have been exhibited.

Mr Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister for Energy, who officially opened the Expo, said the government had undertaken initiatives to meet the country’s increasing power needs arising from population growth and industrial agenda like the “One District One Factory and Agenda 111”.

He said the country had built the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point in Accra and completed works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) with a 435 MWA Capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation when it came to transmission.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Mr Krapa said “SE4ALL” and Bloomberg were supporting the development of an investor friendly energy transition plan for Ghana.

“This, when completed will catalyse over US$540billion investments into the clean energy space in Ghana by 2070. The installed capacity would reach 83GigaWatts, comprising 50 per cent nuclear, 30 per cent natural gas and 20 per cent renewable energy mix, which will lead to the achievement of our net-zero goal,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Murphy, a Solar Energy Consultant, StartUp Lounge Africa, said it was time for Ghana to embrace the solar powering system as the benefit of renewable energy could aid the growth of the energy sector for industrial, commercial, and domestic services.

“Solar powering systems can contribute to solving the unemployment situation in Ghana, because individuals will have the opportunity to learn the skill of solar engineering,” he said.

The Expo will end on October 13.

Source: GNA