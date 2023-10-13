Court dismisses injunction application against GFA

An Accra High Court on Thursday dismissed an injunction application against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in relation to the association’s roadmap towards its election.

The injunction was filed by King Faisal FC, whose counsel withdrew their application.

The Judge therefore struck out the injunction application as withdrawn.

King Faisal FC was relegated from the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League after finishing 17th, ahead of Kotoku Royals.

Source: GNA