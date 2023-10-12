The FBI joins OSP to investigate Cecilia Dapaah

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is joining hands with Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In a post on X made yesterday October 11, 2023, the OSP announced that it has started concurrent inquiries into the activities of the former minister.

“These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America. This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates’ wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa,” it said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)@USEmbassyGhana have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates. These… — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 11, 2023

Ms Dapaah has been under investigation since news broke that she had made a report to the police about her house helps stealing large sums of money from her residence and the matter went to court. The OSP moved in to arrest and investigate her.

The OSP immediately started investigating Ms Dapaah for suspected corruption and corruption related offences. As part of the process, the OSP searched her residence and seized monies found there believing the money is tainted, by invoking its statutory power under section 32(1)(a) of Act 959. The OSP is also seeking a court order to freeze her bank accounts and investments.



On Wednesday October 11, an Accra High Court heard an application by Ms Dapaah to reduce the time for hearing of the motion for confirmation of the seizure and freezing order of her bank accounts and investments earlier than October 18.

She will also appear Thursday before the court for her plea to be taken in respect of one count of failure to declare property and income.

On Monday October 16, the court will hear an application by the OSP seeking leave to add additional evidence uncovered against Ms Dapaah.

On Tuesday, however, Ms Dapaah had gone to court to file a human rights action and an apocalyptic for injunction to stop the OSP from investigating her. That application will be heard on November 13.