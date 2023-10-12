In-camera hearing vindicated me, audio not doctored – Bugri Naabu

Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has said the in-camera hearing of the Committee probing an alleged leaked tape plotting the removal of Dr George Akuffo Damapre, the Inspector General of Police, has corroborated his part that the audio recording was not doctored.

According to him, both Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare, both witnesses in the ongoing probe had allegedly admitted their voices and details of the conversation on the new tape which was played at the in-camera hearing.

Speaking to the Media on Wednesday, Mr Naabu, also the first witness in the investigation. said: “both Police officers, contrary to their earlier position during the public hearing, admitted to the full details of their engagement with me as captured on the tape.”

“You were all there when they told the committee in public that I am a liar but now before the committee they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape.

“I want to tell you all that as a chief I don’t tell lies I was in my office and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for the state security and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there, so I taped them and went to give the tape to the president,” he said.

Mr Naabu, also the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kindgom, told the Media that, “Now they have all admitted that it is their voices so I want to clear my name that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear.”

Meanwhile, the Committee members would on Thursday, October 12, 2023, hold an internal meeting to decide on when to proceed with the next hearing.

The closed-door meeting would also help the Committee members to evaluate the evidences and listen to the tapes to determine their subsequent works.

The Wednesday’s in-camera hearing had the legal representatives of Dr Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who was absent, Mr Naabu, Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah and Suprintendent George Asare.

The legal team of the IGP at the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing also expressed confidence that the true facts of the case had been established.

Addresing the media, Mr Kofi Bentil, Spokesperson of the IGP’s legal team, said the Committee admitted that the tape that went viral was not edited but was simply a shorter version of the conversation that transpired.

The Committee, chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, deputised by Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North, is investigating the veracity of an alleged leaked audio plotting the removal of Dr Dampare.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dr Dampare from office before the 2024 general election was circulated.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the matter.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan committee to authenticate the audio or otherwise and report back to Parliament the first week the House convenes from recess, but the probe is still ongoing.

The committee is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The members are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikoi Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South, and Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, NDC MP for Wa West.

Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a Lawyer and a human rights activist, is the technical person appointed by Speaker Bagbin to assist the committee.

Source: GNA