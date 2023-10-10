National Service Scheme to be upgraded into Authority – Akufo-Addo

The government is taking steps to upgrade the National Service Scheme (NSS) into an Authority, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed.

He said a draft policy was being prepared to that effect, and subsequently work to enact a law to back the proposed new status of the Scheme.

This is to expand the scope of operations and structure.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing the commemoration of the 50th anniversary celebration of the NSS, in Accra, emphasised that the NSS was poised for transformation in response to the emerging global trends.

The policy and the law, when they come into effect, will also give backing to a model called deployment for employment aimed at encouraging young graduates to contribute positively to the nation’s long-term development agenda.

The anniversary is being marked on the theme: “NSS at 50: Repositioning the Scheme for a Sustainable National Development”.

Activities lined up include lectures, funding summit, blood donation, clean-up exercise, tree-planting, corporate social responsibility project, and the launch of the Golden Jubilee Magazine.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the need to fine-tune the scope of operations of the NSS for the benefit of the nation.

The Scheme should be able to address the employment needs of fresh graduates by enhancing their training and skills development.

President Akufo-Addo said the concept underpinning national service ought to be taken seriously.

This is because the programme helps in Ghana’s growth by inculcating a sense of patriotism, nationalism, volunteerism and discipline in the youth.

He lauded the NSS Executive-Director, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, for his visionary leadership and innovativeness.

Since 2017, some 800,000 Service persons have been deployed to all sectors of the economy to support the mainstream workforce in executing its mandate.

The President urged the leadership of the Scheme to give serious consideration to areas such as health, agriculture, Information, Communication and Technology, as well as other technical areas relevant to the nation’s development.

He commended the NSS for the feat chalked over the years, assuring that the Government would give the Scheme the needed backing for its sustainable growth.

Mr. Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, advised the NSS to strive to align its activities with the nation’s development agenda.

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the NSS Executive Director, hinted that the Scheme was cultivating some 20,000 acres of land at the Sekyere-Kumawu economic enclave.

The project and other initiatives, especially in the tourism industry, built environment, among others, were yielding positive results, he noted, assuring that “we are ready to support national development.”

Source: GNA