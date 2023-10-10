Ghana Gas Company to construct astroturf for Ho  

Ghana Gas Company Limited is providing an astroturf sporting facility for the Volta region.

The facility, which would be of a FIFA approved standard, is to be sited at the sports wing of the Ho Technical University, for which sod was cut Sunday for the beginning of a six-month period construction.

Madam Delfina Dogbega, a member of the board, who led the ground-breaking ceremony said she was pleased the facility would be hosted by a higher learning institution, and thus would be maintained.

She said the Region should be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to sports development and excellence.

She also thanked Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli for first requesting the turf.

“We want to use sports to unearth talents in the country.”

She noted how the Company continued to pursue corporate social responsibility faithfully, providing sanitation, water, sports facilities among others, across the country.

The project is expected to begin in two weeks and would include fencing and flood lights.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, spoke of the prospects for sports development in the Municipality.

“Ho cannot boast of any industry but a past glory of national team players. Talent is getting wasted in Ho, and the sports men and women are so much in the Region that if we can harness. If we can take sports as a first industry, a lot can happen.”

The MCE said the facility would be accessible to all, and appealed to the sports authorities in the Region to help ensure the turf was constructed up to standard.

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, called the development a “blessing” as the site for sports development continue to lay fallow.

He added that despite the lack of sports facilities, the University continued to win laurels at various events.

“With this facility we will win glory for not only for HTU and the Volta Region, but for Ghana as a whole.”

He gave the assurance that the facility would receive the needed maintenance attention completed.

Source: GNA