Tema Oil Refinery Board rejects staff allegations

The Board of Directors of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has rejected allegations levelled against it by the refinery’s staff.

In a statement issued by the Board in response to the call by the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately dissolve it for non-performance.

The statement by Ms. Matilda Adjoah Frempah, TOR Acting Public Affairs Manager, said the Board took serious exception to the threats issued by the union.

It described the allegations as false, unfounded, and derogatory, indicating that it viewed them as an attack on the fundamental freedom of its members and a threat to their very lives.

“The plain insults and calling of names by executives of the Union of GTPCWU are a dent in the hard-won reputation of the distinguished members of the Board. It has exposed them to public ridicule and contempt.”

The statement noted that the Board of TOR was composed of highly qualified and respected individuals who have dedicated their time and expertise to guide and oversee the company’s strategy, performance, and governance.

The statement added that the mandate of the Board, among other things, was to develop strategic plans, policies, and procedures to ensure the effective operations of the refinery, and therefore it did not engage in the day-to-day administration of TOR.

“We state categorically that the Board has always acted with integrity, professionalism, and in the best interest of the company, its shareholders, and stakeholders generally.

“Board has worked assiduously from the day it was appointed and has never relented on its duty to serve TOR; neither has it engaged in any misconduct or abuse of power as it continues to work and identify opportunities to add value to the premier refinery of the country.”

The statement added that describing the board as incompetent by the Union of GTPCWU was an affront to their very dignities and must be treated with contempt.

It added that, notwithstanding, the Board had taken the allegations seriously and commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the media reports, and would take whatever appropriate action was required to clear its reputation.

“The Board will also take the necessary steps to address any issues or misconceptions that have arisen among these workers and to ensure a safe, respectful, and productive work environment for everyone at TOR.”

It asked for the patience and understanding of workers as they worked to resolve the situation as quickly and fairly as possible.

Source: GNA