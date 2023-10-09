Next government must take review of our constitution seriously – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli, says any new political administration must seriously consider a review of the nation’s constitution.

Ghana’s constitutional review was given the needed support during the late Professor Mills administration, and a committee tasked, produced a 900-page report, which had been shelved since his untimely demise.

Togbe Afede, who was addressing the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival, said the current Constitution had granted an overly biased scale of power, and thus deserved to be reviewed.

The Agbogbomefia noted how the over-concentration of powers at the Presidency affected the resolve to fight corruption.

“Our 1992 Constitution is not helping the fight against corruption. It has given too much power to the president and until it is changed, we will not see the needed development.

“I admonish that our next government, just like Attah Mills did, take the review of our Constitution seriously.”

He spoke of weakening state institutions, including the security services and the judiciary, as constitutional powers continued to suffer abuse.

Togbe Afede reiterated the call for unity, the leadership of the nation to eschew corruption, and place the interest of the people above self, to be able to transform their fortunes.

“If Ghana is all we have, and we have to continue to shine as a bearer of peace, then we all must come together”.

The Agbogbomefia, who is also marking two decades of reign this year, said he held fast to the two most important goals of his leadership; to bring development to the community, and to keep the State united.

Togbe Afede noted that his leadership impacted the community, and said although not yet a major economic hub, the ongoing development attested to commendable progress.

“We have tried so hard to bring development to Volta and I am extremely proud at how far Ho has come,” he stated, and said stakeholders should address bad roads and others in the Region.

Togbe Afede said jobs for the youth remained a major area of focus and reassured of plans to establish a “Ghana Aviation Training Academy” in the coming months to help fill the needs.

The festival was held on the theme: “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership,” and Oseadeayor Agyeman Badu, the Dormaahene, who was special guest of honour, commended Togbe Afede for leading a new generation of outspoken traditional leaders.

He appealed to all to continue to hold politicians accountable to ensure the nation’s resources benefited all and not just a few.

Chiefs from the Asante Kingdom sent congratulatory messages from the Otumfour to Togbe Afede, and said chiefs should emulate his stance, and speak out to help better society.

Several dignitaries, including political leaders and diplomatic heads, wished Togbe Afede well on his anniversary.

The grand durbar drew curtains on three weeks of a myriad of activities to mark the occasion, and notable among them were an anti-corruption day celebration, a summit of Ewe Chiefs from West Africa, and a women’s day celebration.

A ban on funerals in the Municipality throughout the period would be lifted the week after.

Source: GNA