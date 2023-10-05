Minister calls for multi-sectorial approach in dealing with crimes against nature

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has called for a multi-sectorial and dimensional approach to deal with crimes against nature.

He said though the leadership of the country was relentless in dealing with the situation, it called for all hands to be on deck to curb the canker.

Mr Jinapor said traditional leaders, local authorities, law enforcement agencies and judges had a role to play to save water bodies, forest and landscape.

He said this at closing session of the second media training by the U.S Agency for Global Media (USAGM) on nature crime in Ghana.

The Minister said the government was preventing, detecting, and prosecuting offenders, among others, to deal with the situation.

He said for instance, a bill was before Parliament and when assented to, would ensure all wood exported to Europe was done legally to regulate the sector.

The media’s duty, he said, was to create awareness of the crime, informing the public about the urgency of the fight.

Mr Ernest Boateng, Vice President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters’ Association (GIBA) said media as a beacon of hope for the country, owed it a duty to speak up against nature crimes.

“Tackle crime against nature, continue with your good work,” he encouraged journalists.

Resource persons, including Joan Mower, Director of Development and Training-USAGM, Ann Mikia, Senior media trainer, Todd Brown, trainer of photography and TV news production- Voice of America, took participants through “what nature crime is”, “solution journalism” and “how to make video stories”.

Source: GNA