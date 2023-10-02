African Development Bank launches digital platform to drive business linkages 

The African Development Bank has launched a digital platform to help drive business linkages in Madagascar, the island country southeast of Africa.

The Mada Business Linkage is a B2B digital platform that interconnects registered businesses operating in Madagascar.

A statement issued by the Bank said launched in the capital, Antananarivo, it targeted companies looking for suppliers or subcontractors and gave visibility to firms seeking business partnerships.

It said between now and early 2024, Malagasy companies would register and use the platform to showcase themselves to others on the network at no cost.

“They can also use the platform to tap data on targeted businesses and offer collaboration. After this period, the platform will be self-financed from annual subscription fees from its members,” it said.

The statement said Mada Business Linkage was part of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Business Linkage Programme initiated by the African Development Bank.

It said covering all sectors of the economy, the programme would help drive the growth of SMEs, promote large-scale economic development, and create better employment opportunities for women and young people in key sectors.

The Bank funded the Madagascar SME Business Linkage Programme with $1.4 million

“This business linkage development programme is an innovative mechanism in that SMEs now have the means to respond to opportunities offered by large companies and expressed through the online platform,” Mr Adam Amoumoun, African Development Bank Country Manager in Madagascar said.

He said the programme would be scaled up to sustainably improve the local supply chain.

It said Ingenosya, a digital transformation company in Madagascar, designed and developed the Mada Business Linkage platform.

“The Mada Business Linkage platform is now accessible to all, and I invite all interested companies to explore it and enjoy its benefits,” said Miangaly Andriamampandry, Deputy Director of Ingenosya.

Sandrine Rakotovao, in charge of the SME Business Linkage Programme at the African Development Bank, said there would be a campaign to provide information and promote the platform throughout October 2023.

Source: GNA