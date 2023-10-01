Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya to host 2027 AFCON after 47 years  

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has given three East African countries, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya the nod to host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after the region last hosted it in 1976.

The decision came at CAF’s announcement ceremony to select countries who would host the 2025 and 2027 editions of the competition.

The hosting rights were given based on extensive reports from the independent Assessment Committees of the association.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, speaking at the event said “The CAF Executive Committee was impressed by the quality of the presentations by the Bidding Countries and the Reports of Roland Berger and PWC.”

He expressed confidence in the three East African countries to host a successful and world-class AFCON competition.

“I am also pleased that our commitment to enable each of the six CAF Zonal Unions to host the AFCON competition is being implemented by the AFCON 2027 being awarded to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda which are part of the CECAFA Zone,” he noted.

Dr. Motsepe said CAF would ensure that the commitments and undertakings that were made by the AFCON hosting countries are adhered to.

