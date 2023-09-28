Trade between Ghana and China was $10.2b in 2022

China has become the largest trading partner of Ghana, with bilateral trade between the two countries reaching $10.2 billion in 2022, an increase of 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

China exports to Ghana is almost $8 billion while exports from Ghana to China, though grown by 60 per cent is around $2 billion.

Some of the items Ghana imports from China include machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers, iron and steel, electrical, electronics, furniture, footwear and plastics.

Ghana on the other hand exports to China among other articles the following: mineral fuels, oils, distillation products, cocoa and cocoa products, fish, wood and meat.

China trade with the African continent has also surged.

According to the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun, “In the first seven months of this year, China’s trade with Africa hit around $150 billion. By the end of 2020, Chinese companies had invested more than $43 billion in Africa.”

Speaking recently at the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the Peoples Republic of China, Kun hailed Ghana, China relations and noted that an estimated more than 6,500 Ghanaian students will be going to China for studies, making Ghana the second country in Africa with the highest number of students in that country. Nigeria has the highest number of students studying in China.

