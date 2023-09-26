NPP urges calm among members, following Alan Kyerematen’s resignation

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged calm among its members following the resignation of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former flagbearer hopeful, from the Party.

Mr Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP, on Monday, to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate, citing among other reasons, non-appreciation of his services by the Party.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”Mr Kyerematen said at a news conference, in Accra.

He said to actualise his goal, he would establish and lead a “new Movement for Change in Ghana.”

“The brand logo for the Movement is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolises change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader.”

The NPP, in a statement signed and issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, said it was waiting for official communication from Mr Kyerematen by 1400 hours on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the Party, to forfeit his membership, and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections,” the statement said.

“The Party leadership is by this medium, urging the rank and file of our great Party to remain calm and await an official address by the Party to Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation at 14:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 26, 2023, at the Party headquarters.

“May God bless our homeland Ghana and make the New Patriotic Party great and strong,” it added.

Source: GNA