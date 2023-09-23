Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy lives forever – Educationist 

Mr Joel Degue, an educationist in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, says the legacies of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, will continue to live in the hearts of Ghanaians.

“The late Founder will continue to be remembered for his legacies and the foresight for Ghana forever,” he said.

Mr Degue, a humanitarian and a historian, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of this year’s ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’ that the late freedom fighter had laid strong foundations, which others had failed to build on for progress.

He mentioned some remarkable achievements to include the establishment of the Mfantsiman Girls’ Secondary School, the Ghana National College, and Ofori Panyin Secondary School.

“Under his regime, he built many senior high schools as well as colleges of education and universities aimed at boosting education and provision of great human resources in the country.”

Mr Degue described Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a visionary, political theorist, and revolutionary, who would have loved Ghana and the entire Africa to be the hub of innovation and self-dependence.

He said Dr Nkrumah’s legacies in sectors such as banking, infrastructure, education, tourism, just to mention but a few, could not be underestimated.

Mr Degue called on all successive governments to emulate the good works of the late President Nkrumah.

This year’s Nkrumah Memorial Day observation was the fourth in the series of celebration after its establishment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister was born on September 21, 1909, and died on April 27, 1972.

He led Ghana to gain independence on March 6, 1957.

Source: GNA