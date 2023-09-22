Man in court for dishonestly selling boss’s land, others for GH¢230,000

A caretaker who is accused of selling his boss’s land at Lashibi for GH¢200,000 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Mensah Addey, who is also a trader, is alleged to have also sold sand, stones and blocks valued at GH¢30,000.

Charged with two counts of stealing, Addey has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffour admitted Addey to bail in the sum of GH¢250,000 with three sureties to be justified with moveable titled deed.

Chief Inspector John Gohoho, the prosecutor, said the complainant, Mr William Adjei Kodua, was a businessman, residing at Teshie Nungua Estate. Addey is also a resident of Nungua.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said on February 12, 2021, Addey led the complainant to purchase a plot of land at Lashibi from the owner of Red Bulb Guest House at a cost of GH¢200,000 and paid additional GH¢30,000 as cost of trips of sand, stones, and blocks on the land.

Prosecution said they were issued with documents of the land.

The prosecutor said the complainant entrusted the land into hands of the accused person to avoid encroachment.

In the year 2022, prosecution said Addey divided the land into two and sold it to interested buyers and spent the money.

According to the prosecutor, in the year 2023, while the buyers were developing the land, he told the complainant that he wanted to sell the land and trips of sand, stones and blocks at a cost of GH¢230,000.

When the complainant demanded his money, Addey became evasive, and the complainant reported the matter to the police.

During interrogation, the accused person admitted the offence.

Source: GNA