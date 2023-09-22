Hundreds displaced by tidal waves at Keta and Anloga

Hundreds of residents along the coastal belt of Keta and Anloga in the Volta Region have been displaced in another tidal surge destruction on Wednesday.

The affected areas include Abutiakope, Kedzikope,Tetekope, Tetevikope, Tegbi, Woe and their surrounding communities.

Mr Promise Bacca, the Assembly Member for Abutiakope Electoral area, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said the situation was a devastating one, which led to huge losses.

He said that the situation could have been prevented if there had been a sea defense wall to protect the areas from any unforeseen damage.

“This kind of havoc has never happened here before, so we are all surprised at the level it has moved to.”

Mr Hope Agbeke, a farmer at Abiwukope told the GNA that his farm was totally submerged as a result.

He said his farm crops such as okro, tomatoes, pepper and others costing fortunes have been destroyed.

“We are about 400 metres from the sea, but see how our rooms were filled with water, and we do not know where to sleep today,” Mr Agbeko lamented.

The affected communities are, therefore, appealing to the government, philanthropists and other individuals to solve the situation by building a sea defence wall to protect human lives and property.

Meanwhile, Mr Godknows Blebu, the Keta Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has said his outfit would assess the situation for any urgent action.

He appealed to residents in the affected communities to keep calm and stay safe as they work for some relief items.

Source: GNA