UDS posts more than 8,000 students to rural communities for practical life experience

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has posted 8,746 students to rural communities for the Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP) to give them first-hand information about challenges within these communities and prescribe the appropriate solutions.

The students included 59 per cent of level 100 students and 41 per cent of level 200 students posted to the various communities across the country.

Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, the Vice-chancellor of UDS, said the TTFPP was a mandatory course for all students, designed to support the Government to reduce poverty in rural areas.

For the past 29 years, the TTFPP had achieved impact in developing communities such as construction of new school buildings, establishment of hospitals and improvement in the livelihood of the people in those communities.

It has also enhanced the welfare of people living in rural communities across the country.

Professor Felix Kofi Abagale, the Pro-Vice-chancellor, UDS, advised students to change their mindset regarding rural areas and work together with community members to enable them to generate good research results for their development.

Source: GNA