EC not out to disenfranchise any voter – Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims by a section of the public that it is working to disenfranchise some Ghanaians in the ongoing limited voter registration.

The Commission said it had the best interest of Ghanaians at heart and would not do any thing to disenfranchise any eligible voter.

The Commission has received criticisms over its decision to restrict the limited registration exercise to its 268 district offices.

Some political commentators, civil society organisations and political parties have accused the EC of trying to “suppress vote.”

Addressing a news conference in Accra, on Monday, to update the public on the progress of the limited voter registration exercise, Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Commission, denied such claims, describing them as “false.”

She explained that it was not in the interest of the Commission to disenfranchise any citizen, assuring that, it remained committed to ensuring that every eligible voter “desirous of being registered” was captured.

“We have heard of allegations from various quarters that the Commission was disenfranchising eligible voters. This is false,” she said.

She said since the commencement of the exercise, the Commission had been proactive in addressing the teething challenges, especially during the first two days of the process.

This include the revision of its registration method to include offline registration to the initial online process, creation of more registration stations at some centres to fasttrack the registration process and the quick replacement of malfunctioning kits with new ones.

Mrs Mensa said this had ensured a smooth process so far while increasing registration across the country.

For example, she explained: “On day one (Tuesday, 12th September, 2023), relying solely on the online mode of registration, we captured just 12, 467 registrants throughout the country. However, with the swift policy change, which now allows the use of online and offline method of registration, we have seen the increase in the numbers of registered voters.

“On Saturday, the 16th and Sunday, the 17th of September, 2023, we recorded a turnout of 42,266 and 42,776, respectively.”

“We are hopeful that with the use of both methods, we will witness a seamless and unhindered registration exercise throughout the country,” she added.

Giving an update on the exercise, Mrs Mensa said 182,831 voters had been captured in the last six days the registration commenced.

The figure, she said, consisted 53.9 per cent males and 46.1 females.

The Ashanti Region recorded the highest registration with 29,255 registered voters, representing 16 per cent, while North East Region recorded the least registration of 4,244, representing 2.3 per cent.

Registration from other regions are; Western Region – 11,644; Western North Region – 6,491; Central Region – 17, 590; Greater Accra Region – 27,264; Volta Region – 12,682; Eastern Region – 19,327; Bono Region – 6,580 and Ahafo Region – 4, 519.

These rest are; Bono East Region – 7,291; Savannah Region – 4,655; Northern Region – 12,982; Oti Region – 4,427; Upper East Region – 8,639 and Upper West Region – 5,241.

She assured the public of the Commission’s intentions to carry out a continuous registration in 2024 to ensure all eligible voters were captured.

“In addition to that, the Commission will identify difficult to access areas and undertake a mop up registration of voters in those areas,” she added.

Source: GNA