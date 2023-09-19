Ghana Post signs sponsorship deal with Okwawu United 

Ghana Post Company Limited has signed an agreement with Division One side Okwawu United as headline sponsors ahead of the 2023/24 league season.

The agreement between the two bodies was signed at the General Post Office in Accra.

Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour, Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited speaking at the short ceremony expressed his excitement having partnered with the club.

He said the partnership would go a long way to help push Okwawu United in their quest to make a return into the Premier League.

The club also showed appreciation to management of Ghana Post for coming on board to partner with them.

Okwawu United secured qualification to the Division One League after winning the 2022/23 Regional Division Two Middle League.

Source: GNA