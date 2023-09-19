Akufo-Addo entreats global south to overcome technological deficit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged countries in the global south to develop their own technology.

He argued that the history of humanity and prevailing development trends testified to the significance of technology at all levels of socio-economic advancement.

Addressing the G77+China Summit of the Heads of State and Government Summit, in Havana, Cuba, President Akufo-Addo said it was unfortunate that most developing countries lacked the means and capacity to create new knowledge.

That challenge had been compounded by the reluctance of endowed countries of the north to lend themselves to transferring technology and innovation willingly, he noted.

Those countries, he explained, were not keen to finance the building of science infrastructure for developing countries, thereby denying the latter the benefits of science, technology, and innovation.

“We cannot, however, allow this reality to defeat us.

“We must find our own means to develop our own technology. Others have done so, we can too,” he said.

G77+China is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations (UN).

It provides the means for the countries of the south to articulate, promote and advance their collective economic interests and cooperation for development.

The theme for this year’s Summit was “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”,

The event was attended by delegations from more than 100 countries, including over 30 Heads of State and Government.

Highlighting the challenges faced by countries in the global south, the Summit underscored the need for a more balanced international order with greater attention to the nations.

In the final declaration of the meeting, the delegates urged international institutions to support developing countries in areas like science, technology, and innovation.

The Summit is expected to help boost the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said new inventions and innovations, as well as creative tools and processes, were the measures of human progress.

As a result, developing nations are expected to invest more in research and technology for sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the Summit’s opening ceremony, said the voice of the Group of 77 and China would always be essential for the UN system.

Terming the group “a champion of multilateralism,” he called on the countries and China to promote a system based on equality – a system ready to reverse centuries of injustice and neglect and deliver for all humanity, not just the privileged.

First established in 1964, G77 now has over 130 members, with its chairmanship rotating among member countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America based on regional principles.

