Police arrest two suspects for “preparation to commit robbery”

The police have arrested two suspects, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, for “preparation to commit robbery”.

A news brief from the police said the suspects, together with two others currently on the run, were arrested on Thursday at the Tweapease police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation.

It said items retrieved from the suspects were a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes and a catapult.

The brief said preliminary investigations had established that the suspects had in their possession the exhibit items in their quest to commit robbery.

It said the two suspects were currently in police custody and would be put before court.

Police also said efforts were underway to arrest the remaining two, who were on the run.

