Court grants labourer GH¢150,000 bail over alleged robbery of phone valued at GH¢609

A 24-year-old labourer, who allegedly robbed a footballer of his Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone valued at GH₵609.00 has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Kennedy Osei, aka “Obelle” who was charged with robbery pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted Osei to GH₵150,000.00 with four sureties.

It directed that two of the sureties should be justified with a landed property.

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting narrated to the Court that the complainant was a footballer and resided at Nungua Odikrom, while the accused person was a resident of Nungua Ravico.

The prosecution said on August 19, 2023, at about 1200 hours, the complainant was returning from a trip and when he got to a section of the road around Nungua Ravico, the accused person attacked him with a cutlass and robbed him of his Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone valued GH₵609.00.

It said on September 5, 2023, the accused person was arrested in a similar case and the complainant identified him as the culprit.

The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement.

Source: GNA