British Council launches Alumni UK Awards

The British Council in Ghana has launched its UK Alumni Awards to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions of members in their respective fields.

The Awards, known as the Alumni UK, target successful former graduates, who have made outstanding achievements and contributions to their professions, society and country as a result of the skills and qualifications they obtained through UK education.

Mr Nii Doodo Dodoo, the Country Director at the British Council, who launched the awards, said the alumni awards was a global award to honour UK university alumni within 15 years of their studies at a UK higher education institution for a higher qualification, through a local provider and who had made significant contributions to societies, professions and countries they now lived in.

The launch was done during the maiden engagement networking dinner organised by the British Council in Tamale, to build their business partnerships and to celebrate the diversity and successes of UK’s international alumni community.

Mr Dodoo said the awards, which would be held in February 2024, had four categories, which included Science and Sustainability award, Culture and Creativity award, Social Action award and Business and Innovation award.

He encouraged the Alumni UK members to put in their applications when the portals were opened.

He also announced that the British Council in Ghana would be 80 next year and would mark the anniversary with some commemorative activities to celebrate the impact on lives by the British Council in its 80 years of operation in Ghana.

Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, said the Alumni UK network provided members with opportunity to grow their worldwide professional connections and a platform for sharing and continuous learning.

She urged patrons who studied at any UK university to join the Alumni UK Network to build the largest UK alumni community.

Source: GNA