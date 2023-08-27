Mohammed Kudus completes medical, set to finalize contract with West Ham

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has successfully completed his medicals ahead of his move to English Premier League side, West Ham United.

The 23-year-old agreed a five-year deal with the hammers until 2028 and is expected to sign contracts today after which he would be unveiled as an official player of the club.

Both West Ham United and Ajax settled on a transfer fee worth €44.5 million.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton and some other top sides were some big sides who were hoping to get the midfielder who had caught eyes in Europe following his top-notch performance.

Kudus is expected to make a gallant debut for the hammers, having been one of their biggest signings this season.

His vast European experience could go a long way for the club’s expectations this season, having proved his ability to thrive on the international stage.

In his last game for Ajax, he managed to score a hattrick against Ludogorets in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

Source: GNA