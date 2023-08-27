FIFA slaps Spanish Football President with 90 days suspension 

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has provisionally suspended Mr. Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for a period of 90-days from all football-related activities at national and international level.

The football administrator after Spain’s World Cup success over England, grabbed the head of Spanish forward, Jennifer Hermoso and kissed her on the lips.

This had raised lots of controversies in Spain on his reasons for kissing the player.

A statement from the disciplinary committee of the World football body, led by its chairman, Mr. Jorge Ivan Palacio said it had suspended the Spanish FA President in accordance with article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which highlights some minor infringements liable to contract sanctions.

It noted that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in order to preserve the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before the body, issued two additional directives which restricts Mr. Luis Rubiales, or third parties, from getting in touch with the player.

The decision adopted by the Committee has been communicated to Mr. Luis Rubiales, the federation and UEFA for due compliance.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary.”

