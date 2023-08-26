NDC makes national leadership appointments

The Functional National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved the appointment of Party members to some incumbent key positions in the Party.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr Samuel Sarpong and Abdul Rauf Khalid have all been appointed as Vice Chairmen of the Party.

Mr Alex Kyereme is the National Treasurer, whereas Mr Thomas Ayisi Kumah is his Deputy.

The NEC appointments include Madam Molly Anim-Addo, Madam Margaret Ansel, Mr George Kwesi Binbi, Mr Godfred Apasina Wumbei, Alhaji Yahaya Kundo, and Mr Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah.

The statement said the Party’s Leadership at the same meeting gave approval for the creation of four new directorates to enhance the Party’s administrative efficiency.

The four new directorates include Conflict Resolution, Logistics/Protocol, Inter Party/ Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Relations and Welfare.

The appointments to various Directorship portfolios of the Party include Mr Emmanuel Zumakpeh Director of Administration; Mr Alex Segbefia, Director International Relations; Dr Karl Mark Arhine and Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo as Deputy Directors for International Relations.

Mr Kakra Essamuah is the Director of Communications, with Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku as his Deputy.

The statement said Dr Edward Omane Boamah is the NDC’s Director of Elections/Information Technology (IT).

Mr Mahdi Gibril and Dr Rashid Tanko Conputer are the Deputy Directors for Elections.

Whereas Dr George Atta Boateng and Mr Wisdom Yayra Deku are the Deputy Directors for IT.

Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo is the Legal Director of the NDC, whereas his two Deputies are Mr Baba Jamal and Mr George Loh.

Professor Francis Dodoo is the Director of Research, while his two Deputies are Mr Prosper Hoetu and Prof John Bright Aheto.

The Director for Special Duties is Mr Vincent Kwagbenu, whilst his three Deputies are Mr Cesar Karle, Brogya Genfi and Mr Mohammed Atta Natogmah.

Mr Abraham Amaliba is the Party’s Director of Conflict Resolution, with Mr Daniel Amartey as his Deputy.

Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor is the Director of Interparty/CSOs Relations, while Madam Mary Awusi is his Deputy.

Madam Vida Addai is the NDC’s Director for Welfare, with Mr William Tamudzi as her Deputy.

Mr Ludwig Hlordze is the Party’s Director for Logistics/Protocol, and his two Deputies are Mr Mohammed Kwaku Doku and Madam Amanda Okyere

Source: GNA