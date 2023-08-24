Immigration officers interdicted for breaching professional conduct

The board and management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have interdicted some 27 officers for their alleged involvement in various offences at their duty stations.

Management has also launched a code of conduct to guide officers on the professional conduct and ethical standards set out in the Ghana Immigration Service.

Madam Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Minister for the Interior who announced this, said these measures would go a long way to ensure discipline and uphold the professional and ethical standards expected in the Service.

She was speaking at the maiden passing-out parade for the Intake 29 recruits at the Tepa GIS training school in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

A total of 454 officers who had completed seven months intensive training in para-military drills, immigration laws and practice, intelligence and investigations, border security management, travel document management and ethics, as well as ethics and professional standards, passed out.

Madam Quansah, said the GIS would continue to strengthen its operational protocols, especially along the borders to ensure the security of Ghana’s borders.

This has been necessitated by the current troubles in the ECOWAS sub-region which had resulted in the acts of terrorism and political instability, driven by coup d’états.

She said the training received would develop and build the skills and capacities of the officers with high levels of strict discipline and excellence.

Madam Quansah tasked the graduands to exhibit high sense of professionalism and discipline as they joined the world of work as Immigration Officers

She said the government was supporting the GIS with additional training schools in other parts of the country to augment the only School which was situated at Assin Fosu.

“I am proud to announce that through the support of the government, the Service now has two additional schools. These schools are the Immigration Tactical Training School at Kyebi, and Immigration Service Mid-Country Training School at Tepa.”

Plans are also far advanced to expand the training facilities of the Service by setting up extra training schools across the regions to enhance capacity building at the entry and post-entry levels.

The Minister said the government had introduced the E-visa system, which aimed at improving the service delivery of the GIS.

She announced that immigration officers would soon be deployed to Ghana missions abroad to expand their operational areas.

Source: GNA