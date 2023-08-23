Sanitation Minister gives Alexiboam Construction Limited seven-day ultimatum

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has given a seven-day ultimatum to Alexiboam Construction Limited to begin work on the upgrading of the 13.71-kilometre Duayaw-Nkwanta-Bomaa road in the Ahafo Region.

The government awarded the contract for the upgrading of the road, costing GH¢801,818.64 in 2022, and to be completed within 18 months, but the contractor had not been on site.

Residents of Bomaa and its environs in the Tano North Municipality are thus upset about the worsening condition of the stretch.

During an inspection visit, Dr. Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, called on the Bomaa residents to be patient, and assured them that she would facilitate the termination of the contract, if the contractor failed to commence work on the project by Friday, August 25.

The MP described the action of the contractor as “deliberate”, saying “I understand the contractor has now engaged himself in the dirty politics that some of the people are doing here to make me unpopular in the eyes of the constituents.”

“However, those my political detractors and enemies must also understand their actions and inactions are also making their own government, New Patriotic Party (NPP) detestable in the eyes of the people too”, the visibly upset MP told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“In fact, I will not look unconcerned for the contractor and his mischievous allies to make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government unpopular. The government has achieved a lot in Tano North and they can’t derail our gains,” she stated.

In the interim, the MP said she had made arrangements and a local contractor had started reshaping portions of the stretch, which were unmotorable, to help alleviate the plight of the travelers and commuters in the area.

Some of the locals and commercial drivers in the area commended the MP for her decision to reshape deteriorated portions of the road, saying the onset of the rains had made it extremely difficult to drive on the road.

Source: GNA