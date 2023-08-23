PURC increases electricity, water tariffs for non-lifeline users 

Non-lifeline residential utility users will from September 1, 2023, see a 4.22 per cent rise in electricity and 1.18 per cent for water tariffs, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced.

This comes following the conclusion of regulatory process for the quarterly adjustment of tariff for the third quarter of 2023.

However, there was no increment in electricity and water tariffs for non-lifeline users, industrial consumers, and non-residential customers, including hairdressing saloons, barbering shops, chop bars, dressmaking shops, and cold stores.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of PURC, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

He explained that the key variables considered by the Commission in the determination of the quarter tariff decision included hydro-thermal generation, Cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation rate, and fuel price.

“As always, the Commission was guided in its decisions by the ultimate interest of consumers, the financial viability of utilities, and the general economic conditions prevailing in the country,” he stated.

The Commission pledged to continue to monitor the service providers to ensure quality delivery of service, while balancing the interests of consumers and utility service providers.

It was explained that the third quarter tariff review had become necessary track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining electricity, water, and natural gas tariffs, and reduce the cross subsidization between industrial customers and residential customers.

The Commission said the review was to ensure that the utilities were financially viable to sustain supply of services, while reducing the burden on consumers, especially lifeline customers.

Source: GNA