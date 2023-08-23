Presbyterian Church of Ghana raises concern over current state of economy 

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has raised concerns over the current state of the economy and called on the economic managers to utilise funds prudently and follow stringent accountability and transparency measures.

“The PCG is concerned about what appears to be the country’s overdependence on domestic and external loans to finance its budget deficits, the government must as a matter of urgency take measures to address the deficits as well as the high-interest rates, which is affecting operation of businesses.”

According to Reverend Prof JOY Mante, outgoing moderator of the PCG the current state of the nation was not the best “there were very high hopes among the citizenry when government assumed office, believing that government would safeguard public funds, revive the economy and steer Ghana towards a brighter future.”

However, the recent events have left many citizens feeling disappointed and disheartened “while we acknowledge that some of the challenges facing the country are due to external factors, internal conditions have made it easier for these external factors to cause much devastation.”

The Moderator who was speaking at the 2023 General Assembly of the Church at Kwahu-Abetifi where over 2000 commissioners and officers of the Church met, he indicated that there had been times that the Church had applauded government for excellent things, but government needed to do more to improve the living conditions of the people.

He mentioned revenue mobilization, corruption fight, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), unemployment, security, peace and safety, illegal mining as some of the critical areas government must pay attention as a precursor to a sustainable economic recovery.

Particularly, “The portions of the report of Prof Frimpong Boateng on illegal mining are heart-breaking and as a matter of urgency and for the sake of restoring public confidence in political leadership, the PCG calls on government to commit to resolving them” the outgoing Moderator added.

The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana is the highest decision-making body of the Church and is attended by commissioners and corresponding members from all the 21 presbyteries of the Church both home and abroad.

This year’s theme was, “Jesus Christ, the Alpha and the Omega” and Reverend Dr Nana Opare Kwakye, a new Moderator was elected to lead the church in the next five years.

Rev Dr Opare Kwakye, the Moderator-elect is currently the chairperson of the Ga presbytery, he holds a PhD in Church History and lectures at the University of Ghana.

Source: GNA