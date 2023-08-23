One person killed, over 3000 displaced by rains in two Municipalities in Western North

A three-year-old girl has died, with a total of 3,962 residents from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and Aowin Municipalities in the Western North Region displaced following four days of rainfall.

The deceased, identified as Angelina Gemedi, was reportedly carried away by the rains in Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal.

The four-day continuous rainfall also flooded many communities in both Municipalities, and in the process affected 994 houses.

Mr Samuel Adu Agyei, Western North Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said communities such as Asemkrom, Ngekain, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Aboi-Nsuoakyi and Sewum in the Aowin Municipality were hit by the floods.

He said Bibiani and Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality also recorded similar floods.

“Many buildings collapsed as a result of the heavy rains, personal belongings such as mattresses, beds, food items, television sets, fans, fridges among others were destroyed but there were no injuries or casualties,” he added.

According to him, the Aowin Municipal NADMO conducted a situational assessment in the affected areas which revealed that many of the buildings destroyed were made of bricks and mud.

The assessment further indicated that the victims were traumatized as their buildings have been destroyed and they had to perch with relatives while others have temporarily been housed in churches and schools, Mr Adu Agyei noted.

He said: “The assessment team discovered that the most pressing items needed for the victims were; about 500 packets of roofing sheets, 3,400 bags of cement, 2000 bags of rice, 300 boxes cooking oil,1,800 pieces of student mattress, four bales of second-hand clothing and 1,050 pieces of blankets.”

Mr Agyei said the Aowin Municipality NADMO, and the Regional office have meanwhile, presented relief items to the affected victims and appealed to individuals, institutions, and philanthropists to support them financially or with materials.

He added that the Municipal Chief Executive of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Mr Paul Andoh, together with the works department in collaboration the NADMO officials in Bibiani have desilted drainage systems, and streams at Bekwai, Asawinso “A “and Bibiani to enhance the free flow of water when it rains.

He stressed that although the assembly had initiated several measures to ensure that lives are protected during the rainy season, those residing in flood prone areas should relocate to avoid similar disasters from reoccurring.

Source: GNA