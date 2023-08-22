Ghana to benefit immensely from hosting African Games – Sports Minister

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says Ghana will derive some socio-economic benefits from hosting the 13th edition of the African Games.

The 13th African Games, scheduled from March 8–24, 2024, would witness athletes from 55 African countries compete in 22 sporting disciplines, which include Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Athletics, and Tennis, among others.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Sport Minister disclosed that an estimated 2.5 billion TV and online viewers would watch the African Games over the two-week period.

According to Mr. Ussif, the African Games would improve the sporting infrastructure while increasing foreign direct investment inflows, which would help strengthen the Ghanaian cedi.

“The main aim of hosting and organising the 13th African Games is to use sports to achieve national and continental development goals. Specifically, to contribute to Ghana’s transformational Agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, ‘The Africa We Want,” he said.

The Sports Minister added that Ghana would save money in terms of pre-tournament camping for teams, and some facilities after the tournament will frequently host international games.

Mr Ussif also stated that games will help unearth talents in various disciplines and encourage the development of sporting careers.

In the area of tourism, the Minister stated the African Games would help promote Ghanaian culture, including dance, music,and food to the outside world.

Ghana will host the African Games for the first time since it started in 1965, with a 50,000-seat Olympic Stadium currently under construction at Borteyman, while facilities at the University of Ghana are expected to be completed by December 2023.

Source: GNA