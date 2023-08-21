Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse  

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, says the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) needs power to seize unauthorised weapons in communities.

“This is my plea. The NACSA should be given the power to bite to be able to enforce and implement its mandate…”

He said this at his residence when the NACSA paid a courtesy call on him.

The plea followed concerns by the NACSA over the proliferation and use of unauthorised weapons in the country, especially the Greater Accra region.

The Ga Mantse described the situation as worrying and said aside being given the power to seize weapons, the Commission should also be resourced.

He said that was the only way to avoid violent conflicts in the country.

Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, Board Chairman, NACSA, noted the vital roles chiefs played in ensuring the security and safety of their communities and asked for their support to rid communities of unauthorised weapons.

He said the recurrent incidents of gun violence in the country, particularly in the capital, called for the need for stakeholders, especially chiefs, to collectively support the Commission to address such challenges.

The Board Chairman said the illicit spread and misuse of small arms had far consequences contributing to protracted and deadly conflicts, crimes, the erosion of peace and security, and threatening existence.

Dr Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, said her outfit would partner the Commission to address the challenges associated with the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, to create an environment where development could thrive.

“The issue of proliferation of small arms and light weapons is not for Ghana alone so, we have been working with other countries in the region to make sure that they have strategies that cut across borders, and partnerships between agencies and institutions in different countries,” she said.

Source: GNA