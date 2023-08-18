US government commits $14m to finance private basic education in northern Ghana

The US government has announced a $14.39 million financing to support private basic education in northern Ghana.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the US Embassy in Accra says the new five-year, $14.39 million activity to support low-cost private schools in northern Ghana under the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is the US government’s first foray into Ghana’s private school sector and is designed to expand access to 213 select low-cost private schools in that part of the country.

The release further said this new USAID activity will increase teacher certification and retention, strengthen school leadership capacity and quality, and use a comprehensive investment strategy that will support school improvement.

“The activity will also offer affordable financing options for select low-cost private schools serving disadvantaged communities in northern Ghana. The activity is committed to serving populations in the most under-resourced locations in the northern section of the country. The activity will also strengthen the relationship and regulator capacity of the Ministry of Education and certain Ministry of Education agencies in its oversight of private schools,” it said.

Commenting, Grace Lang, the USAID Deputy Mission Director said: “A quality education should not depend on where you live. We want every child to have access to a quality education. The $14 million activity we are launching today will support low-cost private schools that serve rural and disadvantaged communities. The activity will support those schools to improve education access, quality, and learning outcomes for students, and increase private sector investments in northern Ghana.”

The release also states that by the end of five years, USAID anticipates that the project will strengthen business skills for more than 200 school leaders, equip 400 teacher mentors with evidence-based classroom best practices to teach another 2,000 teachers, and certify 1,200 untrained teachers.

USAID implementing partner Opportunity International will also create a School Capacity Building Fund (SCBF) to assist the targeted schools to improve operations and become more credit-worthy through catalytic grants, it added.