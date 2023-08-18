Fish in daily diet said to reduce disorders

Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, Nutritionist, Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, Thursday recommended a daily intake of fish to reduce diseases and disorders.

He said fish, especially the small fishes, were highly filled with omega-three fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2, rich in calcium and phosphorus, and a great source of minerals such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium, as well as low-fat and high-quality protein.

Mr Antwi was speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tema and said fish helped to maintain a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of sudden death, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and strokes.

The nutrients aided healthy brain function and infant development of vision and nerves during pregnancy, he said, and that it was important to complement fish with more vegetables to provide the right nutrition needed by the body.

“Watching the nutrient requirements for an individual, we need a variety of nutrients and fish, especially the small fish; even though it’s small, it has all the nutrients: protein, vitamin, iron, and a lot more,” he said.

Mr Antwi said although the nutritional value depended on an individual’s nutritional needs, seafood was a low-calorie option, and that fish was classified as seafood, which included shellfish such as shrimp, crabs, and lobster.

He said fish, especially the small fishes, were available all year round, making them affordable options that are both delicious and nutritious.

Source: GNA