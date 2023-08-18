ECOWAS military commanders meet in Accra over Niger  

Military Chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) began two days of talks in Accra on Thursday about the ongoing crisis in Niger.

The summit is being held to deliberate how to resolve the challenges in Niger, finalize preparations for the deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force, and address the subregional security situation.

The talks take place after the ECOWAS deadline of August 6, 2023, for the release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum by the Nigerien Junta, who seized power on July 26, 2023, passed without his freedom.

Ghana’s Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul told the conference that it was sad that West Africa’s security situation had deteriorated to the point that certain states were reverting to the dark days of coups, terrorist attacks, and activities.

He noted that the rise of such incidents has recently been a source of concern for all sub-regional governments.

“The populations of countries affected by these activities are paying a high price in terms of human lives lost, critical infrastructure deterioration, school dropout, and a lingering humanitarian crisis,” he added.

Mr Nitiwul voiced optimism that the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) would devise a strategy to restore hope and trust in the subregion and member states.

He pressed the military chiefs to mobilize the Community’s Standby Force as soon as possible, as directed by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments, to deal with the Niger crisis and other security challenges in the sub-region.

ECOWAS Commission Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdul-Fatau Musah, stated that the military authorities in Niger had ignored the Community’s directive to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum and return the country to constitutional order.

He stressed that, despite the Commission’s efforts to find a peaceful solution, the military administration was intractable, and seemed to be following the footsteps of fellow putschist regimes in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

“It is within that context that we are gathered here today to deepen reflection and complete the assignment given by the Community to get ready in case we were to resort to the ultimate means of force to restore constitutional order in Niger,” he added.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Defense Staff of Nigeria, and Chair of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff, stated that they would work to restore Niger’s democracy and sovereignty.

He emphasized that they would not allow the people of Niger to suffer and that his committee’s determination was to protect the integrity of ECOWAS states and their citizens.

“Democracy is what we stand for and it’s what we encourage,” he stated.

On July 26, 2023, a military junta deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup.



After taking power, the military suspended the constitution and formed its own transitional administration.



Since then, putschists have been holding President Bazoum and his family.



Meanwhile, ECOWAS is considering sending troops to Niger to assist in the restoration of democracy. The regional authority has ordered that all land and air borders with Niger be closed.

