Bank of Ghana debunks claims that it gave government GH¢80b

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has debunked claims that it has financed the government to the tune of GH¢80 billion.

It said the BoG did not provide credit to the government from 2017 to 2019.

The Bank said it was only in 2020 that it issued the GH¢10 billion COVID-19 bond to the government, while also issuing another GH¢37.9 billion in 2022.

It said the Bank only supported the COVID-19 Pandemic Bond in 2020 and also supported the government to pay salaries and settle government debt maturities as the capital market shut down access to Ghana in 2022.

The BoG explained that its decision to take a 50 per cent haircut on government’s debt saved the economy from collapse and sent a positive signal to external partners.

It incurred a loss of GH¢55.12 billion in equity in 2022, largely as a result of the government’s Domestic Exchange Programme (DDEP) after its non-marketable holdings of government of Ghana instruments, including long-term stocks, a COVID-19 Bond and overdraft, which were subjected to a 50 per cent haircut.

Also, the Bank’s other claims (holdings of marketable instruments) were exchanged under similar terms as other financial institutions under the DDEP, leading to an impairment of GH¢48.40 billion in 2022.

The central bank assured the public that it remained financially stable and was adhering to high standards of management and transparency.

Source: GNA