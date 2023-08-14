CM Fund posts GH¢5.4m profit for 2022  

The CM Fund Limited, a medium to long-term collective investment scheme, recorded an impressive financial performance of GH¢5,491,834 profit in 2022 as compared to GH¢2,529,459 in 2021, representing over 100 per cent increase.

The shareholders fund also rose from GH¢32 million in 2021 to GH¢45 million in the year under review while Listed Equity Securities accounted for GH¢302,193 in 2022 as against GH¢28,420 in 2021.

Mr Emile Yartey, the Board Chairman, disclosed this at the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Fund in Accra on Friday.

He said the major forces that shaped the world economy last year seemed set to continue into this year, but with reduced intensities.

Debt levels remained high, limiting the ability of fiscal policymakers to respond to new challenges.

“Policymakers are expected to chart a narrow path to improve prospects and minimize risk,’” he said, adding that the Central Bank needed to remain steady with tighter anti-inflation stance but also be ready to adjust its full set of policy instruments.

“This includes addressing financial stability concerns as developments demand,” he said.

Fiscal policymakers should also buttress monetary and financial policymakers’ actions in getting inflation back to target while maintaining financial stability.

He said in most cases the government’s aim should be the pursuit of an overall tight stance while providing targeted support to those struggling most with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We expect 2023 to be a challenging year as cost of living continues to rise due to global economic challenges, which have impacted on the domestic economy’.

“Shareholders are encouraged to continue investing in the fund regardless, as there can be no better times do so than now, this will help cushion investors against future economic outlook,” Mr Yartey noted.

Source: GNA