Accra court jails man 12 months for GH¢50,000.00 theft

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a sales representative to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing GH¢50,900.00 belonging to his employer.

Louis Oppong Asamoah pleaded guilty, and he was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to three months each on four counts of stealing. Sentences will run consecutively.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah also asked him to refund the money.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court that the Complainant, Madam Lydia Fletcher, was the Managing Director of Densu Industries Limited.

Asamoah is the Sale Executive at Densu Industries Limited. On April 18, 2023, he sold 48 quantities of mansion polish valued GH¢12,480.00, on June 02, 2023, he sold 48 quantities of mansion polish value GH¢12,480.00, on June 23, 2023, he sold 40 quantities of mansion polish value GH¢10,400.00 and on July 07, 2023, he sold 60 quantities of mansion polish value GH¢15,600.00 to customers all at the total value of GH¢50,960.00 and he failed to render an account to the Management.

Inspector Alorwu said the complainant reported the matter to police which led to the arrest of Asamoah. He said during investigation, Asamoah admitted the offence and further stated that, he gave the said amount to his friend by name Bright Essiamah to travel to Canada.

After investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before Court.

Source: GNA