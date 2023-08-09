WR Lands Commission to redevelop government estates 

The Western Regional Office of the Lands Commission has hinted of a redevelopment package of all three government estates in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area.

The government estates are in Windy Ridge, Beach Road and Sekondi Ridge.

Dr. Pius Asumadu, the Western Regional Officer for the Commission told the Ghana News Agency, that the rationale behind the redevelopment was to update the local plan, increase the value of land usage, upgrade the infrastructure and increase housing stock to generate more income to the state.

The project fully backed by laws would be executed in line with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, Zoning guidelines and Planning Standards, EPA Act and the Land Act.

Dr. Asumadu said the reference point for the redevelopment project would be the structural plan of Sekondi/Takoradi, the Composite plan of Windy Ridge and the local plan of revision and the new look for the Sekondi bungalow area in line with the spatial planning development framework.

He said, already, mapping of the areas was under consideration.

The Regional Lands Officer said, “We are hoping to land on a Private Public Partnership Agreement to execute the project to end the many accommodation problems of the Ghanaian worker”.

Source: GNA