Three arrested for stealing medicines from hospital

The police in Bolgatanga have arrested three workers of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for allegedly stealing some boxes of medicines.

The suspects are Raymond Asoke, Noeyelle Bridget and Raheem Fasilat, all employees of the Regional Hospital.

The police, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested after intelligence led operations.

The statement said suspect Raymond Asoke, a driver at the Regional hospital in Bolgatanga was arrested on August 4, 2023 when he was monitored loading boxes of medicines from a certain unmarked house into a saloon car with registration Number GE 1532-21.

It said “a search in the car led to the retrieval of 12 boxes of various medicines. The search was extended into the house where 22 additional boxes containing various kinds of medicines were discovered and retrieved.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Noeyelle Bridget, the Assistant Dispensary Officer at the hospital’s pharmacy and suspect Raheem Fasilat, the Regional storekeeper at the Regional hospital who has admitted giving the boxes of medicines to the driver,” it added.

The statement indicated that all the three suspects were currently in custody and would be put before court to face justice.

It added that investigation was ongoing to identify and arrest any other accomplice and to establish what the suspects do with the medicines stolen from the hospital.

Source: GNA