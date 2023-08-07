Nine out of 10 companies that received more than GH¢21.12m from Beige Bank belong to Nyinaku – Investigator

Assistant Superintendent of Police Joseph Abednego Atsha, the investigator in the trial of Michael Nyinaku, CEO of the defunct Beige Bank says nine out of the 10 companies that GH¢21,123,270 was transferred to were owned by the accused person.

He said investigations revealed that the transfer was made to two other individuals.

The witness said the amounts transferred by the accused to the nine companies are as follows: Alberry – GH¢5,240,000, DYI Limited – GH¢6,000,000, Legacy Pensions Trust – GH¢427,000 and Adelia Limited – GH¢1,010,000.

The rest are Beige Acadamy – GH¢250,000, Beige Assur – GH¢627,000, Be venture Ltd – GH¢1,740,000, Beige Care – GH¢392,000 and Beige Capital Limited – GH¢2,200,000.

ASP Atsha, who is the fifth Prosecution Witness had earlier testified that his investigations revealed that a total of GH¢320 milion was transferred from the account of various customers of Beige Bank into the account of BCAM and subsequently transferred into the suspicious First Africa Savings and Loans (FASL) account on the instructions of Nyinaku.

In a further cross-examination by Mr Thadeus Sory, Counsel for Nyinaku of the witness, ASP Atsha indicated that nine out of the 10 companies were owned by the accused person.

Nyinaku, who is facing charges of stealing GH¢340 million allegedly belonging to depositors and money laundering, has denied the charges.

The court earlier admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢342 million with two sureties, who are public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.00.

It further directed the accused to deposit his passport with the Court’s Registry.

Mr Sory tendered various cheque disbursement forms, payment vouchers and cheques through the witness.

The cheque disbursement forms, payment vouchers and cheques revealed that the nine companies disbursed most of the funds they received from the FASL account to third parties and not the Nyinaku.

The witness agreed that the processes leading to the issuance of the cheques were initiated and approved by different officials.

“The payment vouchers were also verified by another official and not the accused person,” he added.

Mr Sory suggested to the witness that there was no shred of evidence before the Court which indicated that a pesewa of the funds which was the subject of the stealing charges in Counts one to nine was paid directly to the accused person.

The witness agreed that the nine companies did not disburse the funds they received from the FASL account to the accused person.

However, he said the accused person was charged because he was the owner of nine companies.

The Case was adjourned for continuation.

Source: GNA