President commissions Ghana’s Foreign Service Institute

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday commissioned the ultramodern Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

The fully equipped institution, which is located at Shiashie, Accra, would primarily serve the professional training needs of Ghanaian foreign service personnel and diplomats from other countries.

It includes five lecture halls, a waiting room, a VIP waiting room, a cafeteria, a kitchen, a library, a multi-purpose lecture hall, a language lab, a computer lab, a surveillance office, a staff office, a seminar hall, and a 100-seat auditorium.

The construction of the Institute was funded by credit facility of $5 million from the Indian government.

At a ceremony in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said that the institute showed Ghana’s acknowledgment of the critical role diplomacy plays in sustaining regional, continental, and global stability and supporting peaceful conflict resolution.

He stated that international diplomacy was growing increasingly complex, and that the FSI had arrived at an ideal time to support Ghana’s efforts to develop diplomats capable of navigating the sophisticated diplomatic landscape.

“Our world today is at the brink of a new global order, which hopefully is being shaped by democrats and cooperative culture underlined by friendly partnership with the potential to contribute to human development.

“Diplomats are at the forefront of shaping this new world order, and it is my expectation that at this institution, some great talents will be nurtured and positioned to help Ghana stay deeply connected to this emerging new world order,” the President said.

He charged officials from the FSI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to develop well-rounded diplomats capable of representing the country’s interests in the global diplomatic environment.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, stated that the establishment of the institute reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing diplomats with the knowledge, skills, and training needed to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

“I reckon that through this Institute, great men and women shall be nurtured for Ghana and the international community. This institute will serve as a platform for nurturing young talents, fostering innovation, and cultivating the next generation of leaders and change-makers,” she said.

Source: GNA