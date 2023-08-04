Newmont Africa builds GH¢500,000.00 clinic for Hwidiem St. Elizabeth Hospital 

Mr Steve Petrofes, the Regional Project Director, Newmont Africa, has handed over a Child Welfare Clinic valued more than GH¢500,000.00 to the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital, Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

Hitherto, the Hospital used a shed as its child clinic, a situation which the Management said caused congestion and discomfort to patients and staff, impeding quality childcare service delivery in the district and beyond.

Furnished with modern tables and chairs, the clinic, has male and female washrooms, laboratory, consulting room and wards, to help improve neonatal healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Petrofes said as the only referral hospital in the district, the assistance was appropriate to meet the required standard, since a significant number of the company’s employees also access healthcare at the clinic.

He urged the Management to put the facility to good use to benefit future generations.

“We are always trying to achieve our purpose of bettering the lives of the people as we promote sustainable mining,” Mr Petrofes stated, and stressed that Newmont’s commitment to improve education and health in the area.

He said the company had also renovated and supplied 200 desks, and benches for use at the dining hall of the Kenyasi OLA Girls Senior High School.

Established in 1956, Dr Mohammed Umar Saana, the Acting Medical Director, said the Hospital had since provided quality healthcare not only in Ahafo, but also parts of the Western North Region.

He said the Hospital also provided specialised services for ear, nose, throat and childcare, and expressed appreciation to the Management and staff of Newmont Ahafo South Mine for the construction of the facility.

He said the gesture would greatly help in improving child healthcare, bringing it to the doorsteps of the rural poor.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communications and External Relations Manager, Newmont Ahafo South Mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project, later told the Ghana News Agency that the clinic was constructed through individual contributions of employees of Newmont, with a top-up from the company in diverse ways.

Source: GNA