Attorney-General reviews Cecilia Dapaah $1m theft case and issues directives to police

In an interesting twist of events surrounding the criminal case of the reported theft of several hundred thousands of cedis and a million US dollars, some €300,000 and some personal belongings and jewelleries, belonging to Ms Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, the Attorney-General had reviewed the docket from the Ghana Police, reviewed it and issued directives to the police.

Ms Dapaah, had resigned from her post as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, following public outrage over news of the heist at her home last year.

Mad Dapaah in her resignation letter, had disputed the figures, but did not provide any other figures. She had earlier issued a statement in which she indicated discrepancies in the information in the public domain and promised to address them, but hasn’t done so yet.

After reviewing the docket, the Attorney-General issued among others the following directives:

Asked the police to conduct an investigation into the ownership of the $200,000 and €300,000 reported stolen, and the source of the money.

Asked for an investigation into the $800,000 belonging to Ms Dapaah’s deceased brother and the GH¢300,000 contribution towards her mother’s funeral contained in a box, and a bag

that was stolen to ascertain the following:

The true ownership of the amount of $800,000.

ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of $800,000 acquired the money.

iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of $800,000 from the house of the complainants.

See review below. Click on images to enlarge.